There’s a down side to being Britain’s “playboy prince”, and it’s that people will never stop speculating about exactly WHERE you got that ginger hair.

And here we go again.

A new West End play about Princess Diana is about to open in London. It suggests (again) that former army officer James Hewitt, 56, and not Prince Charles, is Prince Harry’s biological father.

The play – written by Jon Conway and called Truth, Lies, Diana – is based on quotes and interviews from people who knew the Princess, and also from a series of interviews with Hewitt himself.

Conway says that the former cavalry officer admitted – contrary to what has always been speculated – that his affair with Diana began 18 months prior to Prince Harry being born and has said that he is more than happy for this to be revealed in the play.

If you’re playing along at home, here is a photo comparison of Hewitt and Harry…

That old chestnut: James Hewitt on the left, Prince Harry on the right (Images via Getty)

The show, which has already been a success in New York, will open at London’s Charing Cross Theatre on January 9th.

The scene that has had everyone talking is when Hewitt is talking to a journalist and says, “Diana and I started our relationship more than a year before Harry was born.”

“Now that doesn’t prove that I am his father. It’s just an inconvenient truth.”

Speculations about Harry’s paternity started when Hewitt and Diana’s affair first became public knowledge in the 1990s. Royal commentators have long stated that the affair between the two began after Harry was born, in 1986. Even Hewitt denied that he was Harry’s father in 2003.

The show is based around an investigator trying to get to the bottom of Princess Diana’s death from the 1997 car crash in Paris, with her then-lover Dodi Fayed.

The play revolves around an investigation in to Princess Diana’s death.

A lot of the script has been based on a series of investigative books by journalist John Morgan, in addition to interviews and transcripts of the inquest into the Princess’s death.

The Telegraph UK says that Hewitt has confirmed that he’s been interviewed for the play and supports that it will be ‘accurate’. However he has not confirmed that he has read the actual script.

In our opinion, it’s probably putting a bit of a dampener on Harry’s New Year plans. Then again, maybe not.

