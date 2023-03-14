Mum-of-four Jacqui Purton was hit by a car on Monday. A man known to her has been charged with murder.

A man has been charged with murder following the death of a woman, who police believe was struck with a car at a rural Tasmanian property.

37-year-old Jacqui Purton was pronounced dead after emergency services were called to the home at Campania, northeast of Hobart, around 3.30am on Monday.

Tasmania Police charged a 38-year-old man from Campania with her murder on Tuesday night.

"Police will allege the man was known to the 37-year-old woman who died from serious injuries after being struck by a car on a property," they said in a statement.

Jacqui was a mother to four children, including a 20-year-old daughter and three young sons.

According to Destroy the Joint, she is the eighth woman to be allegedly murdered in Australia this year.