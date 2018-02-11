Trigger warning: This post deals with suicide and may be triggering for some readers.

The road to becoming a politician wasn’t smooth sailing for former Tasmanian senator Jacqui Lambie.

In tonight’s episode of The Sunday Project, Lambie sat down with Lisa Wilkinson to discuss the intimate aspects of her personal life, including her previous attempted suicide.

Lambie, suffering back pain that led to a medical discharge from the army, was so consumed with pain and felt so hopeless that she decided to take her own life by walking in front of a moving car.

“I had been screaming out for help from the Department of Veterans’ Affairs and just – no matter how much I screamed, I just got to a point – you’re just so empty, you don’t care anymore. You think, “my kids are better off without me,'” she said.

“Did you see the car coming and make a decision to walk in front of it?” Wilkinson asked Lambie.

“I just remember thinking this is it, I’ve had it, this is it, I’ve just had it, I can’t do this anymore,” Lambie shared.

When asked by Wilkinson about the letters written to her sons prior to attempting to take her own life, Lambie began to tear up.

“They were just short. Just telling them that I had become a burden and I was no use to them anymore,” Lambie admitted to Wilkinson.