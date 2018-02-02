Jaxon vs Jackson: Can the way you spell your child's name harm their future job prospects?

For the past three decades, Aussie parents have loved the name Jackson. Like Jack, but a bit longer. A cool surname-turned-first-name that fits in well with names like Harrison, Mitchell and Cooper.

But in the past few years, more and more parents have been choosing to give the old favourite a bit of a new twist and spell it Jaxon. In fact, the “Jaxon” spelling is now getting close to overtaking the “Jackson” one in popularity.

The latest figures from Victoria show there were 137 baby boys given the name Jackson in 2017 and 122 baby boys given the name Jaxon. It’s super close, with Jackson just four spots higher on the top 100 names list. At this rate, it’s quite possible that in 2018, Jaxon could come out in front.

It wouldn’t be the first time a more creative spelling of a name has overtaken the original one. When the name Taylor was popular for Australian girls, the spellings Tayla and Taylah came along and eclipsed it. A similar thing happened when Dr Quinn, Medicine Woman turned people onto the name Michaela in the 1990s. It was initially most common as Mikaela, then Mikayla and Makayla.

But does spelling matter? Does anyone – including employers – care how you spell your child’s name?

Well, for certain names, yes, and Jackson seems to be one of them. For some reason, the spellings Jaxon and Jaxson have been getting people fired up ever since parents started seeing them as a real alternative. You only need to look at online parenting forums to see that.

In Essential Baby, when a mum asked for advice on whether to call her son Jackson, Jaxon or Jaxson, she got some very strong opinions.