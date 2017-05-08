Fans are convinced radio host Jackie O is pregnant, and we're shaking our heads.

Oh, what fun it must be to be in the public eye. That way, every thing you do, every move you make and every outfit you wear gets to be scrutinised tirelessly by your fans.

Sounds great, right?

That’s exactly what has just happened to radio host Jackie O, after a video was posted to The Kyle and Jackie O Show’s social media pages yesterday.

The video clip shows employee Pedro passing wind in the 42-year-old’s face (charming), but that’s not what had people talking.

Pedro FARTS in Jackie O’s FACE! ???????????? #KIIS1065 #KJShow A post shared by Kyle and Jackie O (@kyleandjackieo) on May 7, 2017 at 1:57am PDT

It seems all eyes are on Jackie O’s stomach in the short video, which many believe is busy growing another baby for the star.

Within hours of the clip being uploaded, the comments and questions began.

“Is Jackie expecting again?”, “Is Jackie O preggy?” and “Baby bump!” were just some of the thoughtless comments made by fans.