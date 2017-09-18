The story behind the worst reaction to losing an award the Emmy's have ever seen.

Let’s be honest, not winning an award you’ve been nominated for is not the greatest feeling, whether it’s your primary school soccer team MVP or, you know, an Emmy.

But if you do find yourself in that situation (particularly the latter) it pays to at least try and keep a straight face and appear gracious in defeat.

At last night’s Emmy Awards, all losing actors managed to hide their true emotions. Feud‘s Jackie Hoffman did not.

Best moment of the #Emmys so far: Jackie Hoffman yelling “dammit!!” when she lost to Laura Dern pic.twitter.com/euCWaRFsAy — Adam Feldman (@FeldmanAdam) September 18, 2017

Nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie, Hoffman and her fellow nominees lost out to Big Little Lies‘ Laura Dern.

Cameras clearly caught her yell “Damn It” and her expression change to one of upset and anger.

Media and fans were quick to report in her break of face. But there’s one thing many seem to be missing about this story – Hoffman was playing a joke all along.

She continued it on Twitter immediately after the ceremony, posting more and more elaborate (and in good nature) digs at Dern.