Did this dad just win 'bogan' baby name choice of the year?

Yes, we have a winner. This dad has managed to choose the baby name of the year just before the clocks tick over.

A man who was named after a world-famous whiskey, has now named his son after a world-famous bourbon.

32-year-old JACK DANIELS Leathers from Louisiana has named his son JIM BEAM Leathers in the hope of keeping their liquored-name tradition in the family.

The father. (Image via @jackdaniels_us)

Mr Leathers told houmatoday that he and his wife (Lydia Leathers) had kept the tradition alive after his parents had decided to name him something that would make their own parents mad.

“At the time, my dad was drinking Jack, which he enjoyed. My mom said, ‘Why not?'” Daniels told the Louisiana publication.

The couple had talked about baby names on their first date (which is a rarity in itself) and had agreed to Jim Beam as a name then.

The son. (Image via @jimbeamofficial)