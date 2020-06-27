12 years ago, Jack Chambers won So You Think You Can Dance. This is his life now.

Jack Chambers had his wedding to fiancé Grant Almirall all planned. It was going to be in Brisbane in April this year. And then, just weeks before the big day arrived, the wedding had to be postponed.

“We were so, so close, almost there, and then COVID-19 came along,” Chambers tells Mamamia. “We’ve postponed to May next year. We just thought we need to put it a little further in the distance because we just don’t know when things will start to come back to normal.”

It was dance that made Chambers a household name when he won the first season of So You Think You Can Dance Australia in 2008, and it was dance that was responsible for Chambers meeting Almirall.

Four years ago, Chambers was playing Cosmo Brown in the Australian touring production of Singin’ In The Rain. South African performer Almirall had been brought into the cast as standby understudy for the role of Don Lockwood, played by Adam Garcia.

“He was able to save the show when Adam injured himself,” Chambers explains. “On stage we were best mates because we were Don and Cosmo, but we just started getting to know each other and then something else happened! So it’s been wonderful.”

Because Almirall is from South Africa and is often touring, the two have spent a “good chunk” of the past four years in a long-distance relationship.

“We talk every single night on Skype,” Chambers says. “I feel like Skype should sponsor our wedding!”

He says a long-distance relationship is actually not that hard “when you really, really love a person”, but after four years, they’re sick of being apart.

“We’re dying to get into the same country.”

Chambers says he and Almirall would both be happy to be in New York, only “probably not right now”.

New York was Chambers’ dream when he went on SYTYCDA, when he was a “very, very green” 19-year-old. Although he had an “absolute blast” on the show, he struggled afterwards with being recognised when he went out in public.