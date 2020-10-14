"A life most people could only imagine." Australian sports star Jacinda Barclay has died, aged 29.

As a star of baseball, American football and the AFLW, Jacinda Barclay is today being remembered as one of Australia's most diverse elite athletes.

Friends, fans and teammates are paying tribute to the Western Australian woman, who died on Tuesday at the age of 29.

"Jacinda lived a life that most people could only imagine," wrote Steph Mur, who played with Barclay on the Chicago Bliss American football team. "She was an elite multi-sport athlete constantly shredding boundaries around the world.

"I feel honoured to have played alongside you and more importantly to have known your beautiful energy and bubbly, comedic personality. Your brightness will never stop shining in our hearts. Rest easy Cinda!"

“There are people you meet in life who - quite often without even trying - make the world brighter and lighter. I know for myself, Jacinda Barclay certainly was the leading example of such a person.”#RIP Barcs ❤️



📲 My tribute https://t.co/cbSWkPAJGF #womeninsport pic.twitter.com/Yx0nLnbTbI — Amy McCann (@amymccann) October 13, 2020

Incredibly sad news. My heart goes out to Jacinda’s family, friends and team mates. Thinking of you all in this awfully hard time. Rest easy 🧡🧡🧡 https://t.co/AeRBMtTuaL — Lily Mithen (@lily_mithen) October 13, 2020