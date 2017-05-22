What is IVF acupuncture and does it actually work?

When you’re struggling with fertility issues, it’s easy to consider doing anything to increase your chances of being able to conceive.

This can make alternative medicine seem like an attractive option and one treatment you hear a lot about is doing acupuncture alongside IVF. But what exactly does it involve and does it really help?

While acupuncture and IVF are two very different medical approaches, more and more studies are confirming the benefits of combining them.

Now, according to Monash IVF, the use of acupuncture alongside IVF is well researched and has now been largely accepted as a viable option to increase success rates with IVF treatment.

"Ideally patients will have a weekly visit with the acupuncturist on a weekly basis for a month prior to the embryo transfer taking place," they advise.

This assists with stress levels, allows you to become familiarised with the acupuncture treatment and allows the practitioner to correct any imbalances.

As well as having acupuncture in the lead up to treatment, it's also recommended to have two treatments on the day of the embryo transfer - one immediately before and one immediately after.

"In cases where there is a history of miscarriage, one or two treatments in the weeks following may also be recommended," their website states.

"If you are about to begin your IVF cycle and haven’t left time for the lead-up treatment, using acupuncture on the day of transfer only will still improve your chances of a positive pregnancy outcome."