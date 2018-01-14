"I've taken 20 flights with a toddler. Here's what I learned".

From Laos to Langkawi, Bali and back, multiple domestic trips to Sydney and the Sunshine Coast, I took 20 flights with my kids when they were between 3 and 23 months old. I will start with a disclaimer justifying the number and nature of flights we took as new parents by blaming my inherent wanderlust and fear or missing out (FOMO), which became amplified by parenthood and this increase in hours spent at home while on maternity leave.

Suddenly the southern sun wasn’t sunny enough nor the water warm enough and I needed to be anywhere and everywhere more tropical, and immediately. There was also the chronic sleep deprivation contributing to an exponential increase in screen and internet hours with most of my travel planning occurring between the hours of 3-5am. I hence take little responsibility for the decisions that followed. But was it worth it? Absolutely.

Buy your kid a seat. Just trust me.

It might seem like a savvy financial decision to pack in your plane trips in those first two years but after 20 flights across Asia and Australia, I can now look back and declare that no amount of money saved by not paying for a seat for your child will make up for the loss of personal space, privacy, dignity, sanity and comfort which comes from being able to have an extra seat and a plane row to yourself. You will remind yourself of the above fact multiple times over particularly as your sleepy newborn becomes a curious crawler or you are wrangling a toddler intent on kicking your neighbour and you’ll wish you weren’t such a cheapskate despite this seeming rite of free passage.

There will be milk.

Suck. suck. suck. breast or bottle feeding on take off and landing will help your little one adjust to sudden changes in atmospheric pressure. A dummy may well do the trick also if they’ll take it. BUT beware the supply/demand issues. It may be the best remedy you have but comfort feeding for plane travel and the disruption of time zone and usual routines can wreak havoc with your milk supply. This can lead to over-engorgement and may well impact those bikini selfies when one boob is the size of a watermelon. Just saying. If you travel in the first 3 months and are breastfeeding you will squirt milk all over the man in the suit sitting next to you as you wrestle with milk supply and space issues. Hopefully this is your husband, but it probably won’t be. You will wonder why people in Economy wear suits.

Stop trying to make holiday outfits happen.

Changing out of your pyjamas into travelling harem pants (that still resemble pyjamas) is as good as it gets. You will start out with high sartorial style expectations and picture yourself wearing a straw fedora and curve-accentuating bather onesie while lounging poolside on a day bed indulging in your latest book.