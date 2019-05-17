Update: Ivan Milat, widely known as one of Australia’s worst serial killers, has died in prison, aged 74. Milat was diagnosed with terminal oesophageal cancer in May 2019, and was briefly treated at Prince of Wales Hospital, Randwick, before being returned to Long Bay Correctional Centre. He died in the medical wing of the prison on October 27.
Serial killer Ivan Milat killed seven young backpackers between 1989 and 1993. In 1996, he was sentenced to life in prison without the prospect of release.
He is now 74, and has been diagnosed with terminal cancer.
Milat is dying from oesophagus and stomach cancer and in his last weeks left on this earth, he is being urged to do one thing.
Confess.
But not just to the seven murders he was convicted for but never admitted to, he is also being urged to confess, if guilty, to the dozens of cases that he has been linked to over the years that bear similarities to his murders.
Here is the trailer to Catching Milat. Post continues after video.
For the families of Caroline Clarke, 21, Joanne Walters, 22, James Gibson, 19, Deborah Everest, 19, Simone Schmidl, 21, Gabor Neugebauer, 21, and Anja Habschield, 20, their loved ones killer will most probably die without ever admitting to their brutal rape, torture and murder.
Top Comments
Back in the early noughties, I did some work at a Real Estate agency, and the accountant there told me a story. She and her boyfriend at the time were out for dinner in the Inner West of Sydney one night and were caught out in a storm. A stranger pulled over and offered them a lift. They politely declined. He seemed a little annoyed, but drove off. He did a lap of the block and offered again, somewhat insistently. They declined again. He got quite irate, but eventually drove off, while swearing at them profusely.
Some time later, they were at home watching the news on the day Milat was arrested. They saw him, looked at each other and immediately knew they had dodged a bullet that night.
If he was suspected in so many previous cases (6 murders where he was officially a suspect), why on earth was he not under some kind of surveillance?
Perhaps he was, we don't know. We don't have access to Police files so this is just conjecture on both our parts.
It seems unlikely the Police would simply shrug it off like a Keystone Cop and say "meh, nothing to worry about here"
Beebs, I think the link to a lot of these historical cases only came to light after he'd been convicted for his more recent and known crimes.
All of these other poor souls were eventually linked by his Modus Operandi and where he was based for work at the time.
But given that he's never confessed to the crimes he's been convicted of, I think it's highly improbable that he's going to admit to anything else. Very, very sad for all of the families involved.
In the article it says he was Interviewed by police at the time as a suspect in 6 of the murders. You'd think they would have put two and two together and seen there was a pattern forming. I agree, very sad. What an evil person.