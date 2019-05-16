17 years after Ivan Milat's last murder, his nephew killed someone in Belanglo State Forest.

Warning: The content in this article might be distressing for some readers.

Seventeen years after Ivan Milat’s seventh and final murder in 1993, his nephew Matthew Milat returned to the scene of his uncle’s crimes to kill his friend with an axe.

On November 10, 2010, Matthew, 18, and Cohen Klein, 19, lured their 17-year-old friend David Auchterlonie into the Belanglo State Forest, south of Sydney, to murder him.

It’s the same place Ivan Milat murdered and buried seven young backpackers aged between 19 and 22.

Here is the trailer for Catching Milat. Post continues after video.

His victims were from Australia, Germany and Britain, and his gruesome and chilling crimes between 1989 and 1993 made him Australia’s most notorious serial killer.

He received seven life sentences for the murders and will die in Australia’s prison system. He has recently been diagnosed with terminal cancer.

It was David's 17th birthday the day he followed his friends into the forest.

He'd spent the morning with his family in the town of Bargo, and his grandmother had given him $20 to spend that day.