Two teenage girls, missing for more than three decades, have been linked to Australia’s worst serial killer Ivan Milat.

An inquest yesterday made the stunning admission that Cronulla teenagers Elaine Johnson, 17, and Kerry Anne Joel, 18, who went missing from the Sutherland Shire in Sydney’s south in 1980 had circumstances strikingly similar to that of 14 other missing girls – many of whom are believed to have been murdered by Milat.

The Glebe’s Coroner’s Court heard the disappearance of the two girls, who would now be aged in their 50’s, had a striking resemblance to the latest investigation into 14 girls who vanished in the Hunter region of NSW in the late 1970s and 1980s.

Elaine Johnson, 17, and Kerry Anne Joel, 18.

Detective Senior Constable Richard McNally, who is in charge of the investigation, told the inquest “Around that area I think there was 14 girls (that) went missing,

“I think every time they were hitchhiking they were running the gauntlet.“

The Daily Telegraph reports that Milat became the prime suspect because he had worked in the area at the time.

Milat was jailed for life in 1996 for the murders of seven backpackers who were discovered partly buried in the Belanglo State Forest,

“Strike Force Fenwick showed a number of girls going missing around the Hunter/Newcastle area. (There are) a number of persons of interest in ­regards to that,” Const. McNally told the inquest.

The most likely scenario he claimed was they met with foul play while hitchhiking to Jilliby.

Fenwick found similarities in the disappearances of several missing persons from the area, including Leanne Goodall, 20, Amanda Robinson, 14, and Robyn Hickie, 18.