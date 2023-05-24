'My doctor "lost" my IUD in my body. It was hidden behind a tumour.'

As told to Isabelle Dolphin.

It had been five years since I decided to get my IUD. I’d been weighing up whether I should get one or not and eventually decided it was the right option for me, opting to go for the small, T-shaped, plastic contraption that is planted into the uterus and lives there for approximately five years.

Those five years had flown by.

It felt like only yesterday that my doctor gave me the gift of fuss-free contraception and told me to return in half a decade.

"How great!" I thought. No pain, no period and a sense of contraceptive relief.

I also considered myself one of the lucky ones as many women experience extreme discomfort during the insertion process. I attribute this pleasant experience to having a “very accommodating uterus” – at least, that’s what my doctor told me.

So when my IUD was all outta juice, I made an appointment with my gynecologist to remove it and replace it with a fresh one.

The whole removal process is pretty straightforward, like a pap smear – a clamp is put in place and a doctor essentially pulls on a string that dangles from the cervix allowing for the IUD to collapse and slide out.

Watch: Hazel Jones discusses life with two vaginas. Story continues after video.