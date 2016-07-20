A woman thought she was suffering IUD pain. Turns out her pets were to blame.

An American woman has been left stunned after a routine visit to her gynaecologist ended with the removal of a two inch feline fur ball from her vagina.

Sharing her hard-to-believe story with women’s website xoJane, Michelle Barron explained that the gruesome discovery was made when she mentioned a dull abdominal ache she’d been experiencing for around a month to her doctor.

Michelle Barron. Source: Instagram.

At the time, Barron wrote that the pain "didn't really bother me and since I have an IUD I've gotten pretty used to random, totally inexplicable pains in my lady parts," but decided to err on the side of caution and mention it anyway.

Then when the exam began, Barron says, the doctor quickly asked aloud, “What is that? I've never seen anything like that."

Sounding mystified at what she was seeing, the doctor continued, "What the heck IS that thing?”

Barron's cats Donut and Cricket. Source: Instagram.

Initially believing the mystery clump to be fibres from a tampon, the doctor was gradually forced to remove the IUD and matted mass as a whole using scissors and tweezers.

It was only when removed that Barron realised the colour of her two-inch mysterious vaginal "glob" bore a striking resemblance to the fur colour of her two cats, Donut and Cricket.

"The doctor's waiting for me to say something but the only thought running through my head is:

HOLY SHIT THAT IS CAT HAIR THERE HAS BEEN A BALL OF CAT HAIR INSIDE ME FOR A MONTH THAT IS CAT HAIR AND IT WAS IN MY VAGINA A HAIRBALL HAS BEEN CAUSING MY DISCOMFORT HOLY SHIT AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!” Barron wrote.

