It's official (really this time): Kimye have named the baby.

And that baby’s name is… North West.

Okay, okay…

So the whole world was reporting just two days ago that the rumoured name was Kadence or Kondo or Kommodity or something…

But the joke name that everybody laughed off as ridiculous early in Kim Kardashian’s pregnancy, is now actually official.

People Magazine are reporting exclusively that reality TV star Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West, have listed their new baby daughter’s name on her US birth certificate as North West.

North. West.

One thing’s for sure: this kid’s gonna have direction in life. (ZING!)

Check out some pics of the proud mama Kim Kardashian and her peeps:
