It's official (really this time): Kimye have named the baby.

And that baby’s name is… North West.

Okay, okay…

So the whole world was reporting just two days ago that the rumoured name was Kadence or Kondo or Kommodity or something…

But the joke name that everybody laughed off as ridiculous early in Kim Kardashian’s pregnancy, is now actually official.

People Magazine are reporting exclusively that reality TV star Kim Kardashian and rapper Kanye West, have listed their new baby daughter’s name on her US birth certificate as North West.

North. West.

One thing’s for sure: this kid’s gonna have direction in life. (ZING!)

Check out some pics of the proud mama Kim Kardashian and her peeps:

The 2013 Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Card.

Kardashian family Christmas Card

Kardashian family Christmas Card

Kardashian family Christmas Card 2011

Kardashian family Christmas Card

Khloe, Kim, Kourtney and Kris

The Kardashianss

Kim Kardashian's instagram pic.

Kim and Kanye on the cover of Hommes Magazine

Kim and Kanye

Kim on her way to Paris Fashion Week 2013

Kim and Kanye

Kim and Kanye at Paris Fashion Week 2013

Kim and Kanye

Kim flashes her baby bump

Kim in Rio

Kim flashes her baby bump

Kim flashes her baby bump

Kim and Kanye on holiday

Kim Kardashian at Elton John's Oscar Party 2013

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Kim got flour-bombed at the launch of her perfume in 2012

Kimye

From @KimKardashian's Instagram

From @mrchrismcmillan's Instagram

Kim at the People's choice awards 2012

Kim's halloween costume 2012

Kim debuting her new Hair on NYE 2011

Klohe Kardashian

Kim and Kourtney

This is what Kim tweeted when she couldn't sleep.

Khloe Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian

Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian

You can now have your very own Kardashian credit card, thanks to Mastercard. Priceless?

Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries

Kris Humphries

The altar

Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries

Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries

Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries

Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries

Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries

Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries

Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries on the cover of OK

Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries

Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries

Kris Humphries proposing

Kris Humphries proposing

Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries