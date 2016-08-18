"The men in my Newsfeed are making me feel all warm and fuzzy."

Nothing makes me happier than seeing a man cry.

To be clear, I don’t go around making men cry. I just like to see a man own his emotions. From watching the Grandfathers of Olympians weep with joy, to the men of Masterchef tear up over a pastry-gone-wrong, I like seeing men who aren’t afraid to wear their hearts on their sleeves.

Which is why my Facebook Newsfeed is making me feel all warm and fuzzy right now.

A mental health campaign has swept across social media, encouraging men to talk about their feelings. Using the hashtag ‘#itsokaytotalk’, men are sharing pictures of themselves making the ‘ok’ sign, with various statistics about the high rate of male suicide, and with an underlying message to speak up about depression and anxiety.

Watch Christian Williams talk about the importance of asking for help. (Post continues after video.)

Big names have jumped on board, with tweets of support from Ricky Gervais, Danny Cipriani, a whole bunch of rugby players and Olympians, and even Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom, of course).

And I couldn’t be prouder of my mates who have joined in.

The best thing is, I’m seeing really unexpected guys show their support for this campaign. Male friends who are farmers, tradies, professional athletes, businessmen. To be honest, they are the kind of guys I would expect to roll their eyes at such openly emotive posts. But they’ve thrown their full muscly weight behind it, and I couldn’t be prouder of them.

#itsoktotalk on social media.

Daniel Cipriani Daniel Cipriani. Image via Instagram (@danielcipriani87)

Ricky Gervais Ricky Gervais. Image via twitter @rickygervais

Facebook O G Roberts & Co Image via Facebook. O G Roberts & Co. Image via Facebook.

Ikenna Obi. Ikenna Obi. Image via Facebook.

Luke Ambler Luke Ambler. Image via Facebook.

Whether they themselves have felt uneasy talking about their mental health, or they have a mate who is suffering in silence, or they just feel that it’s an important message, I don’t know. But with Australia’s high male suicide rate (of the 2864 suicide deaths in 2014, approximately 75% were men), having men on social media openly supporting mental health discussion is bloody wonderful.