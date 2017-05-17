How Weezy the anxiety ridden dog formed an unlikely friendship with baby Evan.

The sweet story of how an anxious rescue dog was rehabilitated by its new owners is getting all the right attention.

Italian greyhound Weezy was brought to an animal shelter in Edmonton, Canada with severe dental problems and anxiety.

Too afraid to do little more than shake, Weezy was adopted by a family but lasted only one night before they returned him.

A post shared by Weezy The IG (@weeztheig) on Mar 7, 2016 at 3:18pm PST

Lucky for him, a family in a nearby town learned of his story and drove two hours to give him a second chance.

Owner Sarah Mavro told The Dodo she and her family have spent the last three years rehabilitating Weezy with time, patience and a whole lot of love.