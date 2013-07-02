Is it a mother's duty to be her child's playmate?

I sat on the living room floor with my one-year-old, three brightly colored balls atop a plywood box between us. Perched on my elbows, I watched him raise that little wooden mallet as high as his tiny arms would allow and then bring it down with a satisfying thud onto one of the balls, sending the ball down through the box and careening across the floor. He reeled at his newfound success at this baby-sized whack-a-mole game, giggling so hard at the commotion he had created that it nearly threw him off balance. I happily retrieved the ball each time it went flying.

His joy was infectious. I caught myself reflexively wearing one of those stupid love-struck grins, reveling in the purity and simplicity of his happiness, and thought, “This. This is it. Moments like these are why people have children.” I almost couldn’t get enough.

And then we played the game another 10 minutes. And I had definitely had enough. The repetition had become simply tedious, and my mind wandered to other more stimulating things I could be doing with my time. Like the dishes.

Not only did I feel my mind starting to numb, but I felt trapped. I knew if I tried to escape, he would cry. And, anyway, wasn’t this my job as a mother? Shouldn’t I be enjoying it? Or at least hanging in there for more than a few minutes? How did I go from euphoria to bored, trapped and guilty in 10 minutes flat?

Perhaps my impatience was the result of living in our fast-paced, hyper-connected, Insta-Google-face-gram world, whose myriad distractions were preventing me from being wholly present in any given situation. Maybe all this was at odds with the slow pace of motherhood. Even so, I had dreamt of these tender mother-child bonding moments from tweenhood on and was unsettled to find that they could become joyless so quickly. I had the nagging sensation that my impatience was some kind of indication of my failing as a mother. We’re made to feel communing with our children is the most natural thing in the world, fueled by the very spirit of motherhood, and so when boredom creeps in so does the guilt. But is playing with our children the “most natural thing in the world?”

No. Not really.

I learned this shortly after we moved from Boston to a small border town in Western Kenya – the kind with one main road flanked by small dukas (shops) and ramshackle hotels, cutting through a patchwork of small farms. We moved to start jobs with an organization that studies anti-poverty programs and with a toddler in tow, the only non-African kid in town.

My first month was set aside for “settling in,” making sure our 20-month-old son was adjusting and finding childcare. Each day I’d set out, hand-in-hand with our son Caleb, taking in our new surroundings. We’d walk carefully on the craggy paths, making a game out of stepping over the stones while dodging oncoming livestock. But generally, I was at a complete loss as to what to do with myself and my son for 12 hours of daylight.

There were no playgrounds and the concept of a “playdate” was as foreign as flavored coffee. Typically, by 10 AM, we had already had four hours of coloring, reading books, building with blocks, putting together puzzles and I would grow increasingly panicked about staving off a meltdown. For either of us. It was around that time, we’d set out to explore our new town. I wondered: what did local mothers do to occupy their own restless children?