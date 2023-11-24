First hostages released in agreed four-day fighting pause.

Hamas has released 24 hostages during the first day of the temporary truce, including Israeli women and children and Thai farm workers, after guns fell silent across the Gaza Strip for the first time in seven weeks.

The hostages were transferred out of Gaza and handed over to Egyptian authorities at the Rafah border crossing, accompanied by eight staff members of the International Committee of the Red Cross in a four-car convoy.

Qatar, which acted as mediator for the temporary truce deal, said 13 Israelis had been released, some with dual citizenship, plus 10 Thais and a Filipino.

Thirty-nine Palestinian women and teenaged detainees were also released from Israeli jails.

"We have just completed the return of the first batch of our hostages. Children, their mothers and other women. Each and every one of them is a world in itself," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

"But I stress to you, the families, and to you, citizens of Israel: we are committed to returning all our hostages."

The names of the Israeli hostages were released after they were freed. They included four children accompanied by four family members as well as five other elderly women.

Corinne Moshe, daughter-in-law of 72-year-old Adina Moshe, said her husband and his siblings were waiting at a hospital to be reunited with their mother.

"I miss her very, very much, I want her to be back already. I want to have dinner with her and the entire family again," she said. "Grandmother is a strong woman. She raised almost all the children of Kibbutz Nir Oz."