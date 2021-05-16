The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Monday May 17.

The prime minister conceded India is a very difficult environment to operate in right now.

"We will work closely with Qantas who are obviously conducting that testing regime as part of their process and they will get every support from us," Mr Morrison told reporters in Gladstone, Queensland on Sunday.

But he said it was essential to have a rigourous testing regime when coming to Australia, whether it is India or other countries like the UK.

"I have seen the suggestions from others who seem to think that we can put people who have tested COVID positive on planes and bring them into Australia," he said

"I mean that just doesn't make any sense."

Even so, Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese said if Australians had been brought home by last Christmas as the government had promised, they wouldn't be COVID positive now.

The next government-facilitated flight is expected into Darwin on May 23.

Victorian politician investigated over claims he used Parliament office for sex.

Acting Victorian Premier James Merlino says a government MP's purported use of their parliamentary office for sex was distressing and inappropriate but he won't endorse a formal ban on sexual activity in parliament.

The government has raised concerns about the accusations with Victorian Speaker Colin Brooks, with a spokeswoman saying this was "the appropriate avenue to make or refer complaints about MP conduct".

The claims were first raised in March, with News Corp reporting on Saturday that a government MP allegedly had sex in a parliamentary office last year.

Mr Brooks is leading a cross-party process to develop a new framework for MP conduct intended to include new and independent avenues for complaints.

Mr Merlino on Sunday told reporters he didn't want to pre-empt Mr Brooks' proposals but admitted he was concerned by the MP's reported conduct.

"The conduct was inappropriate, it doesn't reflect community values (and) concerns were raised with the Speaker," Mr Merlino said.

"I would expect that individual reflects on that behaviour. There's critical work the presiding officers are doing in regards to conduct of members of parliament.

"That work is almost finalised, it will be responded to by the government and will see some broader change in terms of how we deal with those issues, and I think that's a good thing."

The MP's identity is yet to be publicly identified.