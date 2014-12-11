Unbelievable: The details of Islamic State's official 'Guidelines to Rape'.

TRIGGER WARNING: This article deals with accounts of sexual assault and violence. It may be distressing for some trauma survivors.

A new guide distributed amongst Islamic State fighters makes clear beyond doubt that the abuse of women and girls is sanctioned by the radical organisation.

The Daily Beast reports that the terrorist organisation’s “Research and Fatwa department” has issued a set of guidelines on exactly how Islamic State militants may treat the women, teenagers and girls they capture – and the rules are as distressing as you would imagine.

Now, reports that the Islamic State rapes, beats and trades women — and sexually enslaves women, and girls so young they haven’t even reached adolescence — are nothing new.

Gruesome details of the terrorist organisation’s imprisonment of 40 women in barred rooms in Iraq’s north were revealed by Italian newspaper La Repubblica earlier this year; that interview revealed that the women and girls as young as 13 were raped by IS fighters up to three times a day. Then last month, a chilling video emerged of what appeared to be IS fighters trading captured sex slaves, believed to be women from Iraq’s Yazidi religious minority, at a local market.

But this new guide takes the horror to a new level.

Issued on 3 December, the horrifying guidelines address issues like whether fighters may have sex with pre-pubescent girls, whether children may be separated from their mothers when the girls are sold, and whether women can be beaten.