-With AAP

1. An Australian man has been accused of murdering his wife to ‘end marital strife’.

Australian and British dual national Lewis Bennett, 41, has been charged with his wife’s second degree murder during their Caribbean honeymoon.

Isabella Hellmann’s body has never been found, and prosecutors allege Bennett murdered his wife before sinking his 37ft catamaran off the coast of Cuba in May 2017.

The Independent reports court papers filed this week allege Bennett killed 41-year-old Hellmann to end “marital strife” between them.

The newlyweds were sailing towards their US home when Bennett made an SOS call to say his wife was missing and his boat was sinking.

Bennett was discovered to be smuggling stolen coins when he rescued of the coast of Cuba.

Prosecutor Benjamin Greenberg asked a US judge to admit into evidence conversations that Hellmann had with loved ones about the couple’s arguments over a move to Australia, money and raising their child.

Greenberg said these conversations show the pair were constantly arguing and by allegedly murdering his wife, Bennett would remove marital strife from his life and enable him to inherit her estate.

2. NSW Premier vows to shut down dance festival after two drug deaths.

The Premier is still resisting growing calls to introduce pill testing at music festivalshttps://t.co/VSTHLmcMui — ten daily (@tendailyau) September 16, 2018



NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian is being asked to introduce pill testing at major events rather than follow through on her promise to shut down a dance festival after a spate of serious drug overdoses.

Two people died and three remain critical suspected drug overdoses at dance festival Defqon.1 in Sydney on Saturday.

Hundreds more sought medical treatment during the celebrations and Ms Berejiklian says she will shut down the festival.

“Of course I want young people to have fun at these festivals, but this particular one has had a bad safety record and now we have had yet another night of terrible tragedy,” she said on Twitter on Sunday.

“I want to send the strongest message to event organisers. More needs to be done to address the serious drug culture at these events.”

Her social media account was quickly inundated by dozens of calls for new drug strategies, chiefly pill testing.