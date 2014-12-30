She was tortured by police for breastfeeding her child.

We wish we could say that it beggars belief, but it doesn’t.

This year, the atrocities committed by the foot soldiers of the so-called Islamic State have dominated headlines, and stories like these about the horrendous treatment of women are becoming almost familiar.

A mother is tortured by “police” in Syria for breastfeeding in a public place.

The police? Islamic State religious police officers, known as the Al Khansa brigade.

They’re a group of terrifying female officers who impose strict Sharia Law on civilians, and use torture to enforce their authority.

This is what goes on behind what we see on TV. This is what women are living with every day.

Turkish women in the city of Ankara protest in support of their neighbours in Syria. Their signs read: ‘We support the women fallen, Kobani, Syria.” Image: Getty.

The woman was breastfeeding in a public bus station when the Al Khansa force tortured her with a device called a ‘biter’. It’s a horrific medieval-style tool that consists of two iron clamps with spikes that is placed over the victim’s chest.

The UK’s Mirror newspaper reports a 24-year-old woman was also arrested for dressing ‘indecently’ and subjected to the same torture method as the woman who was breastfeeding her child.

“I was in the market buying a few items when the Al Khansa battalion came and arrested me on the grounds that the Niqab which I was wearing did not meet Sharia requirement.

Explosions on the Turkey/Syria border amid battles with “Islamic State” fighters. Image via Getty.