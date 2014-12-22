KATE: Eating clean isn't about health anymore. It's about shame.

By KATE LEAVER

Eating clean isn’t about health anymore. It’s about discipline and shame.

Celebrity-endorsed eating plans like Sarah Wilson’s “I Quit Sugar” series and Pete Evans’ “The Paleo Way” are not diets. They’re cult-like groups that thrive on a culture of fear around food rather than realistic wellbeing.

At various times in my life, I’ve tried to cut out foods like Wilson and Evans recommend. I’ve banished dairy, sworn off sugar, and been mortally afraid of carbs. But as a survivor of anorexia, the way these eating plans operate remind me alarmingly of what it’s like to be sick. The strict rules, the obsession with checking ingredients, and the fear of certain foods are eerily reminiscent of starvation.

Look, eating less sugar and fewer processed foods is a positive thing. Reframing your life and every meal around an extreme, restrictive diet is not.

Healthy, happy people do not obsess over the content of their next meal, and they do not naturally balance their self-worth on whether they can resist a cupcake or not. It’s a troubling, dysfunctional way to think about eating. They’re not just flogging recipe books and promises of weight loss; they’re selling a lifestyle.

I’ve watched friends and former colleagues compete in a literal Hunger Games to be the cleanest, purest eaters. Not because it makes them physically healthier, but because it feels like victory.

It makes me incredibly sad that we don’t speak about food with joy. Choosing what to eat is no longer motivated by hunger or your body’s needs. It’s motivated by fear.

I tried to quit sugar last year and I failed.

Did you hear what I just said? I said I failed.

Because we don’t even talk about ‘healthy’ and ‘unhealthy’. We talk about success and failure, and whether we’re good enough people to master a diet. The complex, potentially harmful matrix of shame and insecurity that’s attached to “quitting sugar” and “eating paleo” concerns me. Profoundly.

But it doesn’t just concern me.

Susie Burrell, who spent years studying Psychology and Nutrition and Dietetics, is also concerned. She spends her life trying to educate people about wholesome, nourishing meals, exercise, and being kind to themselves. She, like all good nutritionists, encourages balance and moderation.

The first major concern for Burrell is that these diets are put together by “wellness coaches”. Both Sarah Wilson and Pete Evans did a $5000, 1-year online course at a private clinic called Integrative Nutrition, which is currently operating without scientific regulation.