Is your child gifted? Forget IQ tests, their stick figure drawings could tell you.

Kids are always drawing pictures of people. If they’re lucky, one of those pictures might go up on the fridge. Others might quietly end up in the recycling. But those pictures could hold the key to proving that your child is a genius.
New research carried out in the Netherlands has shown that highly gifted children include details in their drawings that other children don’t.
A study was done involving 120 schoolchildren aged between seven and nine. Just over a third of the children had been identified as “highly gifted”, while the rest were “non-gifted”.
The children were asked to draw a person, and then those drawings were analysed. There was a long list of items that only highly gifted children included in their drawings. These included freckles, eye make-up, nipples, a goatee, arm hair, nails, genitals, urine and mucus.