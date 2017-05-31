"Man flu is definitely a thing. But you ladies wouldn't understand."

Despite claims made, this article is in no way, shape or form backed up by any science. None. Whatsoever.

Runny nose season is upon us and I have announcement.

Grab your pitchforks. Light those flame things people seem to always hold in mobs. Come the hell at me.

Man flu is as real as rain and it feels good to finally get that off my phlegmy chest.

You see, it’s science.

Because men tend to have greater body mass than women (raise them pitchforks) they have more parts of their body that can feel bad.

And because men tend to be… larger? More blood inside them. Higher blood volume. More icky disease-ridden flu blood to pulse through their aching bodies.

Ok. Now that’s sorted. I have more things…

Women cope with flu too easily. A sick woman will go about her day and work from home and make calls and pick her kids up from school. And that’s great. But obviously, the strain of flu they have must be weaker. Because a sick man never leaveth his bed.

It’s simply not done.