"The girls had isolated her." The Bachelor's Locky on what happened to Irena in the mansion.

It's hard to imagine anything more awkward than watching your boyfriend tell you and another woman that he's in love with... the both of you.

But last night, that's exactly what Locky Gilbert and Irena Srbinovska did.

On last night's finale episode of The Bachelor, Australia watched on as Locky Gilbert boldly told Bella Valeris that he was falling in love with her, before brutally dumping her on national television.

It was a moment that quite frankly overshadowed Locky and Irena's first moments as an official couple.

And before the reality show finally made it to air on Thursday night, Locky and Irena were forced to have an awkward conversation about that very moment.

"Locky and I actually discussed the finale right after we finished filming. I have had a bit of time to process it all," Irena told Mamamia's daily entertainment podcast, The Spill.

"Obviously you don't want to see the guy you're in love with tell another woman that he's in love with her but we've had some time to process it and talk about it," the 31-year-old added.

"Locky was just being real and honest with his emotions and I can't fault him for that."

In the final episode of The Bachelor, viewers (and contestants alike) were left feeling confused when Locky told both Irena and Bella that he was falling in love with them.

"It's ripping me apart that I'm in love with both of them. Like, it shouldn't be this way, but it is," he said.

"How do you break someone's heart when you're in love with them?"