We bust the biggest misconceptions around frozen food.

When you’re looking to shop healthily in the supermarket, chances are the first place you will head is the fresh fruit and veg section. It’s colourful, inviting – and fresh is always the best option, right?

Not necessarily.

There’s a common myth that freezing food means that it has lost the two most important things; flavour and nutrition. In fact, the truth is, frozen food has some great benefits, and it’s high time it lost this bad reputation.

Here are three myths surrounding frozen food that were just begging to be busted.

Myth 1: Frozen food just isn’t that tasty.

Frozen meals have come a long way from the cardboard-like options of days gone by, and the Weight Watchers frozen meal range is a great example of this. Created by culinary experts and approved by nutritionists, there is literally a team of people who have thoughtfully and lovingly prepared your dinner – how convenient!

While home cooks used to turn their nose up at the thought of eating frozen, pre-prepared meals, it would be hard for anyone to say no when faced with the options of Quinoa and Vegetables, Moroccan Chicken and Pearl Couscous, Lime and Coriander Fish or Thai Red Prawn Curry. *drool*.

If it reads like a restaurant menu, well that’s kind of the point. More wholesome ingredients, more vegetables and more protein. Packed with flavour without sacrificing all the things you love to eat.

The new Weight Watchers frozen meal range consists of three options: the Light Menu, made up of conveniently sized smaller portion meals that fit easily into your busy schedule; the Classic Menu, of all your comforting favourites; and the Gourmet Menu, combining fancy ingredients and modern flavours to bring a little something special to mealtimes.