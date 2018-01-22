Don't freak out now but Cameron Cranley may or may not be the next Bachelor.

DON’T FREAK OUT BUT CAMERON CRANLEY MAY OR MAY NOT BE THE NEXT BACHELOR.

Wow, OK. Sorry. Let’s just dial things down a notch and continue, shall we?

Rumours are floating around The Internet that former Bachelorette contestant, Cameron Cranley could be coming back to find love on 2018’s The Bachelor.

Could being the operative word here. Oh, and rumours. These are rumours. But let’s take a closer look.

The 27-year-old firefighter from Perth who was rejected by Georgia Love in 2016 is Australia’s number one candidate for the top job, New Idea reported on Monday.

And if the whispers are anything to go by (which often they aren’t, but let’s pretend they are), this year’s season could be a family affair, with Cranley bringing his “hot younger brother” Kyle along to find a girlfriend too.

World, meet Kyle.

According to an unnamed “insider”, the Cranley brothers’ rumoured upcoming roles as The Bachelor(s) was “the talk of the Portsea Polo“, the ritzy Victorian event where all the ex-Bachelor/Bachelorette contestants and our Aussie celebs got dressed up and socialised next to some people playing polo.