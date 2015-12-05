Bob Irwin's rift with granddaughter Bindi: "We are not in contact."

Bindi Irwin has had a stellar year.

She won the US series of Dancing with the Stars and has publicly declared her love and happiness with her new boyfriend, Chandler Powell.

But these aren’t things she can share, nor enjoy, with her grandad Bob Irwin, who has revealed to the Herald Sun he has no contact with Bindi, 17, or her brother, Robert, 12.

Bob Irwin told the newspaper he has been shut out of the lives of his two grandchildren since the death of his son, Steve, in 2006.

Although refusing to discuss the finer details of the family rift, Mr Irwin said he is incredibly proud of Bindi and her successes in the last few months.

“I don’t like to talk about family matters but no we are not in contact,” he said.“I’m so proud of her and what she’s achieved.

“It’s sad but it’s just the way things are.”

The 76-year-old praised Bindi for winning the US Dancing with the Stars competition at such a young age.

“She’s a great girl and she’s used to being in the public eye,” he said.

“She seems to be able to take on everything that life throws at her — she’s definitely got an amazing future ahead of her.”