Sexist jokes and missed translations: 5 Aussie TV interviews that went horribly wrong.

Australian TV is rogue.

Always has been, always will be. In fact, I'd go so far as to say it's a part of our culture.

So when you put international celebrities (or just your average Aussie) face to face with outspoken television hosts like Karl Stefanovic, really, it's only a matter of time before cringeworthy interviews happen.

Watch: Karl Stefanovic's creepy Kylie interview moment. Post continues below.



We decided to take a look back at all the Australian TV interviews gone wrong.

Strap yourselves in, it's a ride.

The Dalai Lama on The Today Show

Ah, remember that time Today host Karl Stefanovic tried to crack a joke with the Dalai Lama that just didn't translate?

Literally.

It was back in 2011, and Karl introduces the segment as a "gag he shared with the Dalai Lama".

We then watch on as Karl sits opposite His Holiness, the pair leaning close to each other as he begins:

"So the Dalai Lama walks into a pizza shop," the Today host begins, pausing to let the translators explain what a "pizza shop" is.

"And says, can you make me one with everything?"

The Dalai Lama nods "mhm", waiting for the punchline of the joke.

Karl laughs: "Do you know what I mean?" and, no, he clearly does not.

He then tries to explain it again with some hand gestures and, Karl, this is not helping.

"I knew that wouldn't work," he said, as he put his head in his hands.

Oh... no. Image: Nine.