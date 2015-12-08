An interview with a professional exorcist.

We’d only exchanged a couple of emails, when out of no where exorcist Michael Peters sent me this email:

“I know you have experienced something spiritual before – around your early teen years.”

Instantly, I felt a cold sensation creep down my spine.

I started to trawl through my memory, concocting noises, imagining footprints…There was the time that door slammed shut, without reason. The night the lights above my head flickered on…and off. That morning on the train when the hairs on the back of my neck stood on end, for no particular reason.

He continued, “You have more questions than answers.”

Well, there was no doubt in my mind that this was true. Not just of me, but of many people – believers and sceptics alike.

So, I did what any open-minded writer would do – I asked Michael to answer all my burning questions about his unusual line of work.

This is what he had to say.

1. Tell me about how you became an exorcist.

When I was 24 I was introduced by an army friend to Freemasonry (Freemasons). I was then sent to Israel where I unknowingly started to do consultancy work for Mossad, alongside a psychiatrist.

During this time, I was attacked spiritually and this happening lead to the path of becoming an Exorcist.

2. Are you ever scared?

I’m not scared. I’m petrified. But with prayer and meditation I have risen to the occasion.

I must mention that without the support of the people around me and the love of families with spiritually attacked members I would have quit long ago.

3. Do you deal with ghosts? Demons? Spirits? Or something else entirely?

The Catholics claim to be the leaders in this topic. They state that there are only fallen angels (demons) and souls (ghosts) trapped on earth.

For me? All in all, I believe we are dealing with a supreme being, something that is highly intelligent and manipulative. It feeds on high-energy emotions such as fear and anger, it is a parasite, feeding off its host – the human body.

4. Why are demons here? And what do they want from us?

Demons are not here to be your friend. They are here to overtake you and feed on you. They are rebels who lost a civil war in heaven. They have no place but earth.

5. Can a place be possessed? Or just a person?

The majority of the time it is a place or object that is possessed.

6. Do heads spin, bodies fly and mouths speak in tongues, as Hollywood likes to show?

I have yet to see heads spin or bodies fly. Hollywood movies have the ability to empower demonic possession through fear mongering. Remember, fear alone empowers the demon.