"Bullying that could reach you in your own home? I wasn’t prepared for this."

These days, it’s pretty rare for me to have a solid 20 minutes ALONE with my 15-year-old daughter. And if we do get the chance, it’s often in the car. I’ll either be dropping her somewhere or picking up ALL of her friends (the upside to having a seven-seater car, I guess) or just generally being a taxi driver. And as much as I joke that it won’t be long until she will be the one dropping ME places, I really do quite adore this time we get together, just her and I, because it allows us to chat about the parts of our lives we never quite get around to when life is so hectic.

Once upon a time, it was all we had together. Endless hours where it was just she and I. Back then though, our conversations were a lot simpler. In fact, back then, before her brothers came along, before she had her own life, most of our conversations revolved around the Blue Wiggle and singing variations of Hot Potato. Now though, I’ve found our conversations are a little more specific.

For example, a few weeks ago, we started discussing Instagram. Now, being a parent who is quite up to date with all forms of social media, I never dreamed that I’d miss something as huge as what she was about to drop upon me, but miss it I did. See, it seems that one of her best friends had been quite badly bullied online and on her Instagram account (and it is becoming more and more common, according to my daughter).

One photo had sparked controversy amongst their friends. So much so, that one girl had swayed most of her friends to taunt this other girl, ‘unfriend’ her and basically distance themselves from her. This girl had gone into hiding, refusing to go to school . Another, my daughter told me, had sent a picture via text to her boyfriend that was supposed to be private that had in turn been shared over Facebook and Instagram . Yes, this sounds completely terrible and I would argue, a breach of privacy, but these kids are TEENAGERS. They need to understand that what they do right now, what they share online, can stay with them forever. Worse than that, it can set off a chain of events that will irrevocably change another person’s life, forever.

I’ll admit, I wasn’t prepared for this. I was prepared to discuss boys and future career aspirations and friendships because I’d gone through all of these myself as a teen. But bullying that happened after the bell sounded? Bullying that could reach you in your own home, after hours? No, this was a whole new world for me. And one which I had to look into further.