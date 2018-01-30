An Instagram star was kicked off a flight by police. And she filmed the whole ordeal.

Jen Selter, an Instagram fitness model who boasts over 11.7 million followers, had been sitting in a plane on a tarmac for more than 90 minutes when she stood from her seat to stretch.

The American Airlines flight, bound for New York City from Miami, was delayed for more than two hours due to mechanical issues and the 24-year-old didn’t think it would be an issue to stretch her legs and put her jacket away in the overhead luggage compartment.

At the same time she was standing, two other passengers had just walked to the plane’s restroom.

But as soon as she stood, a flight attendant told her to sit back down. The pair began arguing and soon, Jen was being dragged off the plane by five policemen.

When the attendant told her to sit down, Jen said she told him to “relax”.

“The plane wasn’t taking off. I told him to relax,” Jen told The New York Post.

“But he had something against me. He was so nasty.

“It was humiliating. They made me feel like a terrible person, and I did nothing wrong.”