"A confession: The real reason I use Instagram when I'm travelling."

There’s no feeling quite like being stuck at home, lamenting the bad weather, half-watching a bad TV show, and seeing that photo.

The one of the old work colleague drinking wine in the south of France.

Or the one of a cousin you forgot existed sailing in Croatia.

Or the one of an arch nemesis from high school walking along the snowy streets of New York.

Why are you there and I am not?

What decisions did I make in life to lead me to this moment?

What is your exact location so I can book a holiday and recreate that photo?

While social media is awash with photos of everyone in beautiful places, our vigorous documentation of travel is at odds with another growing trend: switching off.

Perhaps that’s why Australians remain undecided when it comes to the value of social media on holiday. According to a new survey by Expedia, 30 percent of people say they see using social media on holiday as a positive, 26 percent say it detracts from the experience, and 16 percent believe there are moments missed on holidays due to being on social media.



It seems that at once, we’re stuck between wanting to make our lives look relaxed, happy and effortless and actually existing in a way that’s relaxed, happy and effortless.

Personally, I’m a shameless holiday photographer. I want to capture all the things, from a beautiful-looking bowl of pasta to the friendly dog who happened to walk past me. I think I’m scared I’ll forget the little things, so I try to document it all.