The rules every Instagram Husband must follow when travelling.

by Jayne Gorman for Skyscanner Australia

Do you feel like a human selfie stick when travelling with your partner? Do you reminisce fondly about the days when food used to be eaten rather than photographed?

Then you, my friend, are part of a growing group of Instagram Husbands* whose long list of symptoms include calloused photo thumbs and uncontrollable bodily twitches upon mention of the words: selfie, brick wall, puppy or succulent.

We at Skyscanner Australia would like to help. We’ve spoken to a long-suffering Instagram Husband (mine, actually) and asked him to share his tips for surviving a trip with your Insta-loving Wifey.

*Note: the term Instagram Husband is non-gender specific. This could happen to anybody.

Rule 1: Do not tuck into your food until it’s been photographed from every angle

The first rule of Instagram Husbandry is that one must not eat any food items until they have been photographed from every angle. Do not be embarrassed when she rearranges furniture or stands perilously on a chair in the middle of a restaurant/first class lounge in order to get the perfect shot – the well-trained Instagram Husband laughs in the face of public embarrassment, no matter where in the world he is.

To pass the time while waiting to begin eating, why not become a helpful hand model (tabletop images with hands in are so on trend right now) and hold your fork pointedly over the dish you are waiting to tuck into.

Do not act surprised if she needs to take your dish/cocktail/cold-beer-you’ve-dreamt-of-all-day to photograph it with a better background – she’ll always bring it back eventually.