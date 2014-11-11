lifestyle

This 2-year-old is actually the funniest person on Instagram.

“My world. My perspective. My very full diaper.”

It’s with those words we are brought into the world of insta2yearold – the sassiest toddler on Instagram.

The insta2yearold (Harlow in real life) can’t even deal with her parents. She can’t handle basic people. And she has a killer talent for telling it like it is. Take a look:

Okay, so, technically, the account is run by Harlow’s mum Ilana Wiles, who’s a bit internet famous for her website Mommy Shorts. But that just seems like a detail that ruins the all the fun, doesn’t it?

Yeah, let’s pretend Harlow’s mum has nothing to do with this. It’s far more satisfying to picture a 2-year-old coming up with funny captions like these:
twoinsta-1.PNG
twoinsta-2.PNG
twoinsta-3.PNG
twoinsta4.PNG
twoinsta-6.PNG
twoinsta-7.PNG
twoinsta8.PNG
insta9.PNG
twoinsta9.PNG
twoinsta10.PNG
twoinsta11.PNG
twoinsta12.PNG
twoinsta13.PNG
twoinsta14.PNG
twoinsta15.PNG
twoinsta16.PNG
twoinsta17.PNG
twoinsta18.PNG
twoinsta19.PNG
twoinsta20.PNG
twoinsta21.PNG
twoinsta22.PNG
twoinsta23.PNG
twoinsta24.PNG
twoinsta25.PNG
twoinsta26.PNG
twoinsta27.PNG
twoinsta28.PNG
twoinsta29
twoinsta30
twoinsta31

Perfection.

