Getting stuck in a lift is not ideal – in fact, it’s many people’s worst nightmare.

But there’s no denying that the experience could be make a little more tolerable if you were stuck with the right people. Say, Oprah Winfrey for example. Sounds almost enticing now, doesn’t it?

Just so we’re prepared if the situation should ever arise (some say delusional, we say, ahem, organised), here are the 10 women the Mamamia team wouldn’t mind hours yakking away with in a stalled lift. Who would you choose?

1.Oprah Winfrey.

Honestly, wouldn’t anyone? The powerhouse would not only deliver words of wisdom and lift our spirits, she could give us all tips on building our OWN empires. Plus, who knows what free gifts she’d have up her sleeve?

2. Emma Watson.

UN Ambassador, actress and sustainable and ethical fashion advocate... we could pick Emma Watson's brain for hours about her passions and all the incredible work she's done. To be fair, stuck in a lift with us she probably wouldn't have much choice!