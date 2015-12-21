"I have boys and we loved 'Inside Out'."

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the past year you’d know the bit Pixar hit for 2015 was Inside Out and copies of it will now be filling stockings around the country.

I knew it would be a big thing when I went to a preview screening with my boys. I thought the same about Frozen, and we all know how that ended up.

Unlike Frozen though, Inside Out, seems to have audiences split.

There is one camp that firmly believes – “This is the best feminist animated movie ever.”

There is another camp that walk out asking – “What the hell did I just watch? Those emotions are so one dimensional and we really shouldn’t be teaching our kids to run away from their problems.”

Then there’s my camp.

The camp who thinks Inside Out is the ‘Best. Movie. Ever.’ (Aladdin, if you’re reading this, I’m elaborating. You know I’ll always have a soft spot for you.)

When I say best movie ever, I don’t literally mean this is the best cinematic masterpiece that has ever been created I simply mean I walked out of the cinema smiling. My kids were smiling and we all loved the premise behind it.

While I can see why some fans are screaming about how awesome it is for young girls to see a female lead I can assure you that little boys can equally enjoy this movie and relate to the female lead.

It wasn’t until I read other reviews that I even really considered that. Yes, Riley (the lead character) is a girl but Inside Out isn’t the feminist pow-wow movie that Frozen was.



More importantly, though, Riley’s character isn’t just a role model for female audiences, she is a role model for audiences of both genders. I know that because I walked out of the cinema and my two sons told me how much they loved the move and what they had learnt.

There are lessons that both genders can learn from Riley, her emotions and the adorable Bing Bong. (Except maybe the way she ran away, that’s probably not a good lesson for anyone to learn…)