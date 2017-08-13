'Insecure' is the TV show about life in your late 20s you need to be watching.

You’ve probably never heard of HBO’s comedy series Insecure but you should have.
It’s the kind of show you stumble on and wonder why everyone else isn’t talking about it.
Insecure is written, directed and executive produced by comedian Issa Rae and it’s based off her original webs series The Misadventures of an Awkward Black Girl.
Set in LA, the show follows the life of 29-year-old Issa and her friends, as they navigate their careers, dating – and most importantly – their strong, female friendships.
There’s definitely not enough shows like this – smaller, more intimate sitcoms that explore the regular, every day lives of people of colour. It’s the show a generation of Girls and Broad City fans really needed to see.