How to avoid accidentally insulting people with your kid's Book Week costume.

There’s nothing like Book Week to instil dread into the hearts of parents around the country.

Not because we don’t love books, or reading. But because there’s usually a Book Week parade, and that parade is now regulated by more rules than there are Mr Men characters. Here are some I’ve heard about: no superheroes. No Disney characters. No characters from movies. No characters from books that were only made popular by movies.

With that limited choice, there’s then the screaming match civilised discussion you have with your child about what they are prepared to wear, versus how much time/money/sanity you are prepared to invest in their costume.

It’s a fine balance, so it’s hardly surprising that mistakes are made. The kind of mistakes that go viral and cause you to delete posts or close your social media accounts.

But never fear, I’m here to save you and your child from a potential major faux pas. I’ve compiled this list of practical and simple suggestions, that will help your kid’s costume avoid national media attention, and me writing a column about you next week.

Book week is about books and kids, it’s not about you. Don’t insist your child dress up as something you want to see them in, and find a book that’s very loosely based on the character, or use an adult book. For example, I have been tempted to use Michael Jackson’s biography so my kid can dress as him and I can pretend the Prince of Pop is alive again for a sweet, brief moment… I mean, isn’t that the least I deserve for all that I do?

Um, no. It’s transparent, and even I’ll admit, a tad desperate.

So, don’t send your kid dressed in a burqa to make a political statement about Pauline Hanson.

Do not alter the colour of your kid’s skin with make-up, or shoe polish, unless the character is non-human. You’re better than that, and so’s your kid. You know, deep down, that skin colour is not a costume, and that a costume doesn’t have to be an exact replica.

My nephew dressed as Dumbledore one year; he was not a geriatric white male when he did. His outfit did all the talking.