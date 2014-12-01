We need to talk about inner rim eyeliner.

Images: Getty.

While watching Tasmanian Senator Jacqui Lambie deliver her resignation speech from the Palmer United Party last week, two questions came to mind: Is that a vintage Avon frosted-pink lipstick? And does inner rim eyeliner actually suit anyone over the age of 18?

For many of us, we’re familiar with lining our eyes with nude or an off-white pencil to help our eyes look bigger and appear more awake, but probably haven’t taken to our waterline with a navy or black liner since our teens or twenties.

But there’s a few women who are making me rethink inner rim eyeliner. Namely: Jacqui Lambie, former Sass & Bide designer Heidi Middleton, and the Duchess of Cambridge. Now, there’s three names I never thought I’d write in the same sentence.

After some careful research ok, mostly Googling, I’ve come up with a theory that there are three types of women who wear dark inner rim eyeliner*.

The Cool Girls like makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury and Cara Delevingne make inner rim eyeliner look completely effortless. It’s entirely possibly they’ve slept with it on for days, and just keep on topping it up. Either way they give zero f*cks what you think.

The Signature Lookers have either fallen into a beauty rut or are loving inner rim eyeliner so sick they’ve made it their sole look for years. Not that there’s anything wrong with that, I did it for about seven years until baby rearing and insomnia really hit and I realised it made me look 105.

The Flirts like Emma Watson and Olivia Wilde are where most of us fit in. They dabble in inner rim eyeliner for those times they want a little more drama on the red carpet, but mostly go back to naked (or nude) rims for everyday life.

Out of the 30-something women in the Mamamia Network, only one regularly rocks the inner rim eyeliner look (she’s definitely a cool girl). I quizzed Kate Spies (digital content manager) about her beauty motivation, and favourite product to use.