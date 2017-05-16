When is the right time to seek infertility help?

It is exciting when you decide the time is right to have a baby. You start thinking in your head about all the usual things, like what the baby will be like, how you will decorate the nursery and what type of parent you will be. So you start trying to fall pregnant and for a few, it happens straight away while others don’t have success in the first few months.

So what are the infertility statistics?

Rest assured, the truth is that 80 per cent of couples in the general population will fall pregnant within 12 months of trying to conceive. So the best thing to do is keep calm and keep trying. Eat well, exercise and make sure you are fertility fit.

However, for one in six couples, trying for 12 months does not result in pregnancy – and that’s the infertility statistic that I’ll focus on. For some, falling pregnant seems to begin to feel like it is taking forever and even becoming a little elusive, so when is the right time to seek help?

I recommend you seek advice from a fertility specialist to help guide you if you are experiencing any of the following concerns or conditions:

1. You have been trying to fall pregnant but haven’t been successful yet.

You should seek help if you are under 35 years of age and have not fallen pregnant within 12 months of unprotected intercourse, or if you are over 35 and have not fallen pregnant within six months of trying. Infertility statistics support this. For women aged 40 and over, I recommend further investigations be initiated after three months of trying to fall pregnant, as female age is one of the most important predictors of whether pregnancy will be achieved.

2. Irregular menstrual cycles

Irregular cycles may suggest a problem with ovulation and can impact on your ability to conceive. The average length of the menstrual cycle is 28 days, but can range between 25 and 35 days. The menstrual cycle is determined by a complex interaction of hormones, so any hormone imbalance can make your period irregular. Although, in most cases, irregular cycles are not dangerous, it is important to determine what is causing the irregularity sooner rather than later.