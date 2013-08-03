Australian families assured infant formula contamination recall for New Zealand only

There are concerns a popular brand of baby formula has been tainted with a potentially deadly bacteria but Nutricia, one of Australia’s largest suppliers of baby formula has insisted there will be no need to recall any batches of its product in Australia.

Karicare is made by Nutricia and supplied by Fonterra.

According to ABC News online:

“New Zealand dairy giant Fonterra said yesterday that it would recall over 1,000 tonnes of its products after finding a strain of harmful bacteria in batches of whey protein.

The bacteria can cause botulism, a potentially fatal disease which affects the muscles and can cause respiratory problems. Infant botulism can attack the intestinal system.New Zealand’s ministry of primary industries confirmed five batches of Karicare formula for babies aged six months and older were produced using the contaminated product.

…One of the batches was being stored in Australia, however Nutricia says it has tested negative for the bacteria. The Department of Agriculture says it believes only one Australian company imported the batch, and it has been cleared.”

So before you panic, here is the full statement from Nutricia: