beauty

iNews: Should this childbirth photo have been banned?

A daily round-up of the latest parenting news from Australia and around the globe. BY JO ABI
iNews: Confronting child birth photo returned to exhibition

Confronting child birth photo returned to exhibition

This award-winning photo of a baby being born has been returned to an exhibition, after being removed for being 'too confronting'
iNews: Orphaned 13-year-old allowed to change her gender

Orphaned 13-year-old allowed to change her gender

An orphaned girl will be allowed to commence hormone treatment to become a boy, despite not having parents to give consent.
iNews: This is what happened to a mum who tried to breastfeed her son at a public pool

Mum told not to breastfeed son at a public pool

We've all seen the signs at our local pool:

NO EATING OR DRINKING IN THE POOL AREA
iNews: Why this breastfeeding mum was given free pizza

On a nicer note, this breastfeeding mum was given free pizza

It's about time mums were rewarded for breastfeeding in public, instead of being made to feel embarrassed and ashamed.
iNews: You'll never guess what this four-year-old found in his burger

You'll never guess what this four-year-old found in his burger

So much for receiving a toy with kid's meals at fast food restaurants.
iNews: The best breed of dog for your family is...

The best breed of dog for your family is...

Just joking. It's not a rottweiler.

According to lab tests, the best breed of dog for your family is either a labrador:

Tags:
    Leave a comment
    Listen Now
    00:00

    Madeleine West has a busy job, six kids & her skin is amazing

    You Beauty
    News
    Entertainment
    Lifestyle
    Parents
    Work & Money
    Relationships
    00:00 / ???