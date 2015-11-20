This is not a sliding doors moment.

This is not one of those “if only I had just been in a different place at that time” kind of stories.

This is the story of a government that six months after executing two Australian citizens in cold blood by firing squad after being begged to change their mind – has now changed their mind.

I give you the the government of Indonesia.

What an abhorrent, incomprehensible regime deplete of any moral compass.

If the Indonesian government had made this announcement six months ago, instead of now, these two men would still be on this earth.

The moratorium on executions has reportedly been announced by the Indonesian government for “economic reasons.” Basically this means due to declining exports to other countries they simply cannot afford to have another execution.

It is incredibly difficult to fathom the absolute waste of human life and the Indonesian government’s complete failure of humanity in this situation.

But then you think… if this is how we feel, what kind of hell on earth is this decision for the families of Andrew Chan and Myuran Sukumaran?

Families that begged the Indonesian Government for mercy for their children, brothers and husband.

But were given none.

Families that provided proof to the Indonesian justice system that their sons had learnt their lesson, they had reformed, that they wanted to build a better life for themselves and the world around them.

Families that never gave up – right up to very last minutes of their loved ones lives – that the Indonesian Government could change their mind.