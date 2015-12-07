"I was at a wedding with a date when love at first sight intervened."

By: for Your Tango.

This is the story of how I fell in love at first sight.

It was May 14, 1994 and I was sitting two rows behind Roxanne, a female friend from my university, and a friend of hers that I didn’t recognise. Little did I know that this unknown friend would change my life forever. When you attend a wedding as a single man, your adrenaline pumps in anticipation that you might meet someone new or at least hook-up for the evening. But from the outset, I got the sense that she was going to be different.

I could only see her from behind, but could see she was wearing a simple, elegant, backless black dress with black pumps. She had beautiful athletic legs and petite shoulders. I couldn’t keep my eyes off of her during the entire ceremony. When she finally turned around, I almost fell off my chair! It was at that moment that I spent the rest of the ceremony focused on how I could get closer to her. Would I get a chance to speak to her during the reception? Would she accept my offer to get her a drink and if I was lucky, would she want to dance with me?

During the wedding ceremony, nothing else mattered to me: not the vows, not the bridal parties outfits, not the other guests. My only concern was how I was going to get the opportunity to speak to this woman. I wanted to find out what she was about.

Did her personality match the overall energy that I was feeling just from seeing her? How could I convince her that I was worth talking to? I didn't even care that I had a date, Victoria, with me. We had dated in the past, but at that time we were just casual friends. I knew that I was breaking an unwritten code of conduct but Vickie never complained because she knew that look in my eye. She had seen something similar years earlier.

It was at that point that I had found out her identity.