Hey, haters- Back off Oprah.

In case you missed it Oprah Winfrey is in the country for her Evening With Oprah Tour.

Oprah’s previous visit to Australia in 2010 was filled with more fan-fare, national treasures, native animals and give-aways than you could possibly imagine. But this time around, even before opening night, the undisputed Queen of Talk-Shows was heavily criticised. The most scathing criticisms were aimed at the sky-high price of her tickets.

An Evening with Oprah:

After opening night, it was open season.

The reviews from her Melbourne shows were scathing. They claimed walk-outs and snoozing were in abundance and for those outside the ‘cult’, the “stripped-back guru-style Oprah is mostly a chore”. A review from the Sydney Morning Herald went as far as to say it was nothing more than a “120-minute monologue.”

Well, you know what? Here at Mamamia we can think of a whole host of things that are worse than spending two hours absorbing advice from one of the most successful, hard working and philanthropic women in the world.

In her 30-odd years in the business, Oprah has taught us to be strong and to never fear our own intelligence. She’s inspired us to be ambitious, hard-working and honest. As can be seen in the touching story she told about losing her son, and her decision to give him a name, she inspires conversation, catharsis and community.

When asked to respond to the negative comments she had received Oprah told The Herald Sun, she hasn’t even seen them yet.

“Maybe I’ll get my assistant to give me them to read but do you know what, maybe I won’t,” she said. “I might just read them on the way home on the plane — they won’t change anything I do on the tour, not a thing.”